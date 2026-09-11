TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy remanded to police custody for eight days

KOLKATA: Sumit Roy, personal assistant (PA) to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, was remanded to police custody for eight days by a Midnapore district court on Friday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police arrested Roy on Thursday afternoon from Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence, where the Trinamool Congress office is located, in connection with an alleged land fraud case in the Salboni area of West Midnapore district.

The CID produced Roy before the court on Friday and sought his police custody for interrogation. The court remanded him to police custody for eight days. He will be produced before the court again on September 19.

Roy was taken to the Midnapore district court amid tight security arrangements.

His arrest came after the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the alleged Salboni land grab case involving the sale of Bengal government land and the deposit of the proceeds into the party’s account.

Roy, a trusted lieutenant of Abhishek Banerjee, was taken to the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhaban in Alipore soon after he was arrested from the MP’s residence.