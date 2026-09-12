Left announces candidates for Bengal bypolls in Nandigram, Rejinagar

KOLKATA: The CPI(M)-led Left Front in West Bengal on Saturday announced its candidates for bypolls in two high-voltage Assembly constituencies, Nandigram in East Midnapore and Rejinagar in Murshidabad.

Bypolls in the two seats will be held on October 6, while counting will take place on October 9.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Trinamool Congress in the state have not yet announced their candidates for the two seats.

Santigopal Giri will contest from Nandigram on a CPI ticket. Nandigram is the home turf of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won the seat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The CPI(M) has fielded lawyer Syed Asad Ali from Rejinagar, though the RSP, another Left Front partner, has been demanding the seat for its candidate for some time.

The Congress has already announced its candidates for both constituencies.

The Election Commission of India’s decision to hold bypolls in the two high-voltage constituencies has brought into sharper focus the bitter tussle between the two factions of the Trinamool Congress — the camp led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the rebel group led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly — over the party’s identity, name and election symbol.

The two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress are set to fight each other for the first time in the bypolls, following the party’s crushing defeat to the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Both factions could face the prospect of contesting the bypolls without the party’s official “Flowers and Grass” symbol.

The full bench of the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, met representatives of both factions in Delhi on Saturday to decide which camp represents the real Trinamool Congress.

The poll panel, which has the sole authority to decide ownership of a party’s name, symbol and assets in case of a split, held back-to-back meetings with representatives of both factions but has yet to issue any statement.

Both factions have staked claim to the party organisation and its assets, including bank accounts, properties and the election symbol.