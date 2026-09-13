Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faction may use ‘jora phool’ symbol in Bengal bypolls

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee may contest the upcoming bypolls in the high-voltage Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats using its traditional ‘flowers and grass’, or ‘jora phool’, symbol.

The party has used the symbol since its formation in 1998. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet issued any directive on the matter.

TMC MP and Mamata loyalist Kalyan Banerjee told the media, “The ECI has not yet given any interim order in connection with symbol of the party. But the commission has asked us to appear before it on 16 and 17 September. Our candidates will contest bypolls in the two constituencies using the party’s traditional symbol.”

Reacting to Kalyan’s statement, Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and head of the rebel TMC camp, said, “The ECI will decide on who will fight the elections with what symbol not Kalyan Banerjee. The commission may call again on 17 September if it’s necessary.”

The commission on Saturday informed Mamata that it had heard arguments from both factions separately. Both camps submitted documents to the national poll panel. It asked the TMC chief, stating, “The commission has decided to provide an opportunity to you for making final submission of additional details/particulars/documents, if any, latest by 3.00 pm on 16.09.2026 to the commission."

"It is also advised that a copy of the submissions/documents being filed by you should also be served to Sh. Ritabrata Banerjee and proof of service of such submissions/documents should be furnished to the commission," it stated.

“The commission would hold a hearing, if required, on 17.09. 2026 (Thursday) at 4.00 pm at the Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi-110001,” it stated.

The last date for withdrawing nomination is 19 September as per the Commission’s notification.

The ECI’s decision to hold bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar has brought the dispute between the two TMC factions over the party’s identity, name and election symbol into sharper focus.

The two factions are set to fight each other for the first time in the four-party bypoll contest, after the TMC suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP in the state assembly elections.