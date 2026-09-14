20-year-old dies after alleged suicide attempt inside police station in Bengal; family alleges custodial death

KOLKATA: Another incident of a mysterious death inside police custody was reported on Monday in West Bengal. This time, a 20-year-old accused in a theft case allegedly attempted to die by suicide by hanging inside a toilet at the Chandrakona police station in West Midnapore district in the state.

The accused, Rahul Ruidas, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, triggering mystery. Family members of the deceased alleged that he was killed inside the police station.

According to police sources, Rahul was arrested on charges in a theft case about four days ago. He was remanded to police custody for four days by the Ghatal Sub-Divisional Court.

On Sunday, he attempted suicide by hanging inside the toilet of the police station. After hearing a sound from the toilet, police rushed there and rescued Rahul, a resident of Bogeswarpur under Chandrakona police station.

He was taken to the nearby rural hospital and then shifted to Ghatal Sub-divisional Hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died at the sub-divisional hospital.

Local sources claimed he was a drug addict.

Admitting his habit of drug addiction, the family members alleged he was killed inside the police station. The district police administration has not yet made any official statement on the incident.

The incident comes a month after Birju Keot, husband of Zeni Sharma Keot, former Trinamool Congress councillor of Kanchrapara Municipality, allegedly died in a police lockup under Halisahar police station in North 24 Parganas district, escalating political tension.

The incident happened in the Kanchrapara area of the district during the second week of August,