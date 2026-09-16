Calcutta HC sets aside fire dept order to vacate two floors of building housing Abhishek Banerjee's office

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the West Bengal Fire Services Department’s order directing the vacating of two floors of a high-rise building on Kolkata's Camac Street that houses TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's office.

The court directed the department to reconsider the reply submitted by the Trinamool Congress on September 3, and inspect the premises again after issuing notice to the petitioner.

Justice Krishna Rao set aside the department's September 4 order to vacate the sixth and seventh floors of the building in the upmarket south Kolkata locality, which houses the office of the TMC MP.

The court directed that if further shortcomings in fire safety measures on the two floors are found during the inspection, the authorities will inform the TMC to take corrective action.

Justice Rao directed that the department will be at liberty to take appropriate steps in accordance with law if the petitioner fails to implement fire safety measures even after issuance of such notice.