Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate held over cases filed in 2007 to be produced in court on Saturday

Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan, arrested for his alleged involvement in at least four cases related to rioting, murder and criminal intimidation registered during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement, will be produced before a court on Saturday, police said.

The party would hold a rally in Kolkata during the day in protest against Pradhan's arrest.

Pradhan was arrested from a hotel in Chandipur in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district along with another party leader, Subhasish Bhattacharya, on Friday evening.

Bhattacharya was arrested for allegedly preventing the police from apprehending Pradhan.

"Pradhan was arrested in connection with four cases registered in 2007... Those cases are related to rioting, murder and criminal intimidation," the officer told PTI.

"The cases include three registered at Nandigram police station and one at Khejuri police station. Those were registered under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. He will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haldia, today," he said.

The West Bengal Police on Saturday said Pradhan was "absconding" and that he was arrested in connection with four long-pending non-bailable warrants.

"The concerned cases against the arrested person involve serious offences including murder, attempt to murder, abduction with intent to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, house trespass, rioting with arms and deadly weapons. Some of the cases also invoke provisions of the Arms Act," the state police said in a statement.

"Pradhan had been absconding since 2007 and had been chargesheeted as an absconder in those cases. Repeated attempts to execute the warrants had allegedly failed in the past, with non-execution reports being submitted to the courts from time to time," it said.

The arrest was made during a special drive to execute long-pending non-bailable warrants, the police said.