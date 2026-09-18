Congress’ Nandigram bypoll candidate arrested over 2007 land protest cases hours after Mamata's backing

Congress-nominated candidate for the October 6 Nandigram Assembly bypoll was arrested in connection with an old murder case in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district on Friday evening, hours after former chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would support him after TMC's candidate withdrew from the contest.

Milan Pradhan was arrested a day before the September 19 deadline for filing nominations. Police sources said he was allegedly involved in the murder case and that an arrest warrant had been issued against him.

The arrest came soon after Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress withdrew its candidate, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, from the high-profile Nandigram contest and announced its support for Pradhan.

Sanchita withdrew her nomination shortly after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state PWD tent on Red Road in Kolkata on Friday afternoon.

The developments have added to the political uncertainty surrounding Nandigram, which has emerged as a key battleground between Banerjee and Adhikari. Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly election and won the seat again in the 2026 polls.