Mamata calls EC move on TMC name, symbol a ‘Black Day’ for democracy

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol a "Black Day" in the country's democratic history, saying she would fight the move politically, democratically and legally.

Banerjee's remarks came hours after the poll panel allotted her faction the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol for the October 6 bypolls. The rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol.

Calling the EC's action "unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and completely biased", Banerjee said the interim names and symbols did not amount to acceptance of the poll panel's decision.

"We will not surrender. We will not bow our heads before political pressure. We will fight this battle democratically and legally," she said.

Questioning the timing of the EC's decision, Banerjee said the by-election process was already underway, nominations had been completed and candidates had submitted their symbols.

"Today is a Black Day in the democratic history of our country," she said, adding that her faction would challenge the decision.