Mamata calls EC move on TMC name, symbol a ‘Black Day’ for democracy

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the Election Commission's decision to freeze the Trinamool Congress' name and symbol a "Black Day" in the country's democratic history, saying she would fight the move politically, democratically and legally.
Banerjee's remarks came hours after the poll panel allotted her faction the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the 'Football Player' symbol for the October 6 bypolls. The rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and the 'Envelope' symbol.
Calling the EC's action "unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and completely biased", Banerjee said the interim names and symbols did not amount to acceptance of the poll panel's decision.
"We will not surrender. We will not bow our heads before political pressure. We will fight this battle democratically and legally," she said.
Questioning the timing of the EC's decision, Banerjee said the by-election process was already underway, nominations had been completed and candidates had submitted their symbols.
"Today is a Black Day in the democratic history of our country," she said, adding that her faction would challenge the decision.
The EC had on Thursday frozen the 'All India Trinamool Congress' name and its traditional Flowers and Grass symbol pending a substantive determination of the dispute between the rival factions. The interim arrangement allows both groups to contest the upcoming bypolls under separate identities.
Banerjee said she would continue to claim the original party name and symbol, asserting that the organisation was built through nearly three decades of political struggle.
"I cannot leave the All India Trinamool Congress. It is a party I founded and built through 29 years of struggle, sacrifice and political battles," she said.
She also alleged that the dispute was part of a wider attempt to weaken opposition parties, drawing parallels with political developments involving the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.
Banerjee further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had contacted her following the EC decision.
The developments came amid a political churn in West Bengal, with Banerjee's faction announcing support for the Congress in the Nandigram bypoll after its candidate withdrew from the contest. She said the move was intended to strengthen the INDIA bloc.
(With inputs from PTI)