Mahua Moitra moves Calcutta HC alleging police inaction over egg-throwing incident

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging police inaction over an incident in which eggs were thrown at her during a visit to her Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal earlier this month.

In a plea, her counsel Arka Nag claimed police did not act properly to ensure Moitra's security during the alleged incident at Tehatta in Nadia district, where members of a rival party waved black flags and pelted eggs at her vehicle.

Seeking remedy over the issue, Moitra moved the high court on Monday, claiming that she was subjected to egg pelting on September 16 despite the court having earlier ordered police to provide security when she visited her constituency.

The court said that the matter will come up for hearing as per the serial list.

On an earlier petition by Moitra, the high court had, in an interim order, directed police to provide two security personnel to the MP till the end of September whenever she visits her constituency.

Moitra, who is aligned with the Mamata Banerjee faction of the TMC, has on several occasions claimed that political elements opposed to her were subjecting her to egg pelting and humiliation whenever she visited her constituency following the change in government in West Bengal.

Moitra, a two-term MP from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, on September 16 alleged that seven to 10 BJP workers, including the local Mandal president and the president and vice-president of the panchayat samiti, threw eggs at her during a programme of her party.

She had gone live on social media during the confrontation and questioned how eggs could be thrown at her in the presence of police personnel. In the clip, broken eggshells could be seen on her face.

(With inputs from PTI)