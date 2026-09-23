Calcutta HC to hear Congress plea seeking cancellation of BJP candidate’s Nandigram candidature

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) on Wednesday drew the attention of the Calcutta High Court to an affidavit filed by BJP-nominated candidate Hasirani Rath for the Nandigram Assembly constituency bypoll in Purba Medinipur, alleging discrepancies in her age and educational qualification.

A Congress leader and advocate raised the issue before Justice Krishna Rao, who asked what the party wanted. The Congress sought cancellation of Rath’s candidature, arguing that although the Election Commission of India (ECI) had scrutinised her affidavit, no action had been taken despite what it described as serious discrepancies.

The Congress sought an immediate hearing on the matter, which is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

The development came a day after the WBPCC demanded an impartial inquiry by the ECI into Rath’s affidavit. State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar had alleged that the poll panel failed to act despite the discrepancies.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, describing them as a false negative campaign and an “unsuccessful attempt” by the Congress, and said the party was set to face defeat again in Nandigram.

According to the Congress, Rath’s affidavit mentions her age as 60 and states that she passed the Madhyamik examination in 1965. The party also alleged that Chowkhali Ganga Padma Milan Kanya Vidyapith, the school mentioned in the affidavit, did not have government recognition for Class X in 1965.