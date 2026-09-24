Calcutta HC asks West Bengal govt to allow Congress candidate Milan Pradhan to contest Nandigram bypoll

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to allow Congress candidate Milan Pradhan to contest the October 6 bypoll from the Nandigram Assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district. The court also directed the state police not to take any action against him in connection with a 2007 criminal case until October 12.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh verbally asked the state to allow Pradhan to contest the Nandigram bypoll.

“Allow Milan Pradhan to contest the election. I am giving him interim bail so that he can take part in the election. The remaining matter will depend on the case lying with the court,” Justice Ghosh observed.

The next hearing of the case will be held on Friday.

Seeking bail for Pradhan, his lawyers had moved the High Court on Wednesday. They sought permission to file a petition and requested an urgent hearing for their client, who is contesting the Nandigram bypoll. The court allowed them to file a bail petition.

On Thursday, Justice Ghosh observed that the state government should allow the Congress candidate to contest the election.

Last Friday, Pradhan was arrested by police in Chandipur in connection with his alleged involvement in a 19-year-old case dating back to 2007. Police had registered cases against him at Nandigram and Khejuri police stations on charges including alleged murder, attempt to murder, loot and unlawful assembly during the 2007 agitation against land acquisition in Nandigram, when the Left Front government was in power in West Bengal.

He was arrested in connection with two cases. Earlier, he had approached the court seeking protection in five other cases pending against him. His lawyer argued that Pradhan should be given an opportunity to contest the October 6 election. The hearing of this petition was also held on Thursday before Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya.

Justice Bhattacharyya said Pradhan would not be treated as arrested in case number 45 of 2007 at Khejuri police station in Purba Medinipur district, in which a lower court had sent him to judicial remand until October 7.