Nandigram bypoll: Milan Pradhan moves Calcutta HC fearing arrest in five more cases

KOLKATA: Congress-nominated candidate Milan Pradhan, who is in jail ahead of the Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday, fearing arrest in five other cases.

Pradhan was arrested in Chandipur on Friday in connection with an old murder case dating back to 2007, hours after former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her support for him in the October 6 bypoll.

Appearing for Pradhan, lawyer Ayan Bhattacharya told the court, “My client has already been arrested in connection with an old case but he may be arrested again in five other cases. He should be given protection in the five cases because he is contesting as a Congress-nominated candidate in the Nandigram bypoll on 6 October.”

Justice Sougata Bhattacharya allowed Pradhan to file a petition and said he would hear the matter on September 22.

According to Purba Medinipur police sources, Pradhan was allegedly involved in an old murder case and an arrest warrant had been issued against him. He was arrested a day before the September 19 deadline for filing nomination papers and was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by the Haldia sub-divisional court.

The developments came amid high drama over the Nandigram bypoll after Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the candidate fielded by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, withdrew her nomination on Friday. Mamata subsequently announced support for Pradhan.

Sanchita withdrew her nomination minutes after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state PWD tent on Red Road in Kolkata on Friday afternoon.