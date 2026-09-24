Orders went directly to police, bypassing poll body, during 2023 Bengal panchayat election: Ex-SEC

KOLKATA: Amid an ongoing furore over the functioning of poll authorities, former West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha alleged that during the 2023 panchayat polls, orders had reached police stations directly from “Kolkata”, bypassing district officials, and even top bureaucrats had been helpless.

Sinha, who oversaw the 2023 panchayat polls, made the allegations in an interview to News18 Bangla news channel, recalling his experience dealing with complaints during the violence-marred rural elections when the TMC was in power.

Sinha had held several senior positions in the West Bengal government, including that of the chief secretary, before heading the state election commission.

According to Sinha, whenever he sought action on a complaint during the panchayat polls, he would often find himself caught between district magistrates and superintendents of police.

“If I called the district magistrate after receiving a complaint, he would say the SP was not listening. If I called the SP, he would say, ‘Sir, orders are coming directly from Kolkata to the police station’,” said Sinha, who was then considered one of the most trusted bureaucrats of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

When he asked who was issuing the instructions, the response, according to the former state election commissioner, was: “Sir, you understand.”

Sinha did not, however, specify what those alleged instructions were or identify the person, office or authority that was purportedly issuing them.

His broader allegation was that the normal administrative chain of command had effectively been bypassed during the election process.

The former bureaucrat also claimed that the state’s top administrative and police officials were themselves in a helpless position despite occupying positions of considerable authority.

“The chief secretary, home secretary and DG had their hands tied,” Sinha said, adding that while there was regular communication with senior officials, “they had all the powers but could not use them”.

Sinha also recalled his experience of hearing complaints following directions from the Calcutta High Court.

“I heard at least 200 cases on the direction of the High Court. I felt bad listening to the complainants, but there was nothing I could do,” he said.

According to him, reports sent by district magistrates and SPs frequently gave the administration a clean chit.

He also claimed that when the commission sought CCTV footage in connection with complaints, district authorities sometimes said the footage was unavailable.

“I would then say, ‘File an FIR saying that the camera has gone missing’,” Sinha said.