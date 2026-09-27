Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari accuses opposition of spreading ‘canards’ over SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused opposition parties of spreading “canards” over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that their objections were politically motivated following their defeat in the state Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari claimed that some news organisations that were “yet to come to terms with BJP’s victory” in West Bengal were also spreading misinformation about the exercise.

He said the SIR process was being conducted transparently and with the participation of all stakeholders.

“The opposition parties, out of frustration after their defeat in Bengal, are spreading canards over SIR,” he alleged.

Drawing a comparison with Kerala, Adhikari claimed that the Congress was supporting the SIR exercise in the southern state because it had won the elections there, while opposing it in West Bengal after its defeat.

“Since the Congress won the Kerala polls, the party is supporting the SIR there but is opposing it in Bengal because the Congress and its allies lost the polls here,” he said.