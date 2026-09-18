Bengal SIR: 37.18 lakh electoral roll appeals still pending before tribunals, EC tells SC

More than 37 lakh appeals challenging changes to electoral rolls in West Bengal under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise are pending before appellate tribunals, the Election Commission has told the Supreme Court.

According to an affidavit filed by the poll panel, 38,20,683 appeals have been filed against orders relating to the SIR exercise, of which 1,02,231 have been disposed of. This leaves 37,18,452 appeals pending.

The affidavit, however, does not provide a break-up of appeals filed by electors whose names were deleted and those challenging the inclusion of names in the rolls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had sought the EC's response on a plea filed by Prasenjit Bose, chairperson of the SIR committee of the West Bengal Congress.

The plea sought Assembly constituency-wise data on claims and objections filed by voters whose names were deleted during the SIR exercise.

The EC data submitted to the court also showed that 34.13 lakh Form 6 applications were filed between December 17, 2025, when the draft electoral roll was published, and August 7, 2026. Form 6 is used to seek inclusion of a name in the electoral roll.

The figure includes applications from people seeking registration for the first time as well as those whose names were deleted during the draft-stage revision.