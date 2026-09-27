‘Today, they wanted to kill me’: Mamata camp MLA Kunal Ghosh alleges second attack in 18 hours

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, who is aligned with the Mamata Banerjee camp, alleged on Sunday that his car was attacked while he was travelling to a programme in his Beliaghata constituency in eastern Kolkata, making it the second such incident involving the legislator in two days.

According to a PTI report, Ghosh alleged that motorcycle-borne attackers smashed his car's windshield with hammers in the Narkeldanga area, while one of them pointed a gun at his security personnel. He said he lodged a police complaint over the incident.

"Yesterday there was an attack on me at Uttarpara. Today, they wanted to kill me," Ghosh told reporters while showing shards of glass from the damaged windshield.

The incident came a day after stones and eggs were allegedly thrown at Ghosh's car in Hooghly district when he was travelling to attend a meeting of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following Saturday's alleged attack in Uttarpara, Ghosh had taken his vehicle to the West Bengal Police headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan in Kolkata but was not allowed to enter the premises. He later filed a complaint at a police station.