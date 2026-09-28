BJP booth-level worker shot dead in West Bengal's Birbhum

A booth-level BJP worker was allegedly shot dead on Sunday evening in the Trishulapatty locality of West Bengal’s Birbhum, police said.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Bhalla (46). SP Vidit Raj Bhundesh said prima facie the man appeared to have been shot dead.

"The exact cause of the death can be ascertained after the post-mortem is completed," he said. Further investigation is underway to trace the culprits, police said.

According to family members, Bhalla had received a phone call from an unidentified person following which he left home. Shyamapada Mondal, president of the BJP's Bolpur organisational district, said Bhalla was an "old and active worker" of the party.

"It is very unfortunate that our party worker has been shot dead. We want the police administration to act within 24 hours," Mondal said.