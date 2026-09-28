Calcutta HC questions ECI over reassignment of ISF’s ‘envelope’ symbol

KOLKATA: Expressing displeasure with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Calcutta High Court on Monday questioned its decision to reassign the ‘envelope’ election symbol used by the Indian Secular Front (ISF) to the Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) headed by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Justice Krishna Rao also raised the possibility of “connivance” between the poll panel and the newly formed party.

The court was hearing an ISF petition challenging the reassignment of the symbol ahead of the October 6 by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies in Purba Medinipur and Murshidabad districts. The ISF, led by its sole MLA Naushad Siddiqui, has instead been allotted the ‘almirah’ symbol. Justice Rao reserved the judgment.

Justice Rao questioned why the ECI did not consider the ISF’s application for the ‘envelope’ symbol, which was before it on September 17.

“It’s appearing on the conscience also of this court what is the connivance,” the judge said during the hearing, raising questions saying, “How did you (ECI) reassign the symbol to another party?”.

“It’s not also justified that the ISF must have absolute right to get its ‘envelope’ symbol but their demand is normal,” Justice Rao observed.

The ECI’s lawyer Jishnu Chowdhury argued that allotment of free symbols was within the commission’s discretion and that the poll panel had acted according to law in giving the ‘envelope’ symbol to the DTC and the ‘almirah’ symbol to the ISF.

The ISF’s counsel, senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, countered that the Commission’s discretion could not be absolute and had to be exercised reasonably and rationally.

Bhattacharya said the Nandigram by-election was a continuation of the 2026 Assembly election and questioned how the symbol used by the ISF in the general election could be reassigned during the by-election.

He also sought deferment of the by-election in the interest of justice, arguing that doing so would not affect the constitution of the Assembly or create a constitutional crisis.

The Election Commission opposed the request, saying the ISF was already campaigning in Nandigram with the newly allotted ‘almirah’ symbol and that the petition was aimed at stalling the election.