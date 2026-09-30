Calcutta HC dismisses ISF's plea challenging EC's reassignment of 'envelope' symbol to DTC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed an ISF petition challenging the Election Commission's decision to reassign the 'envelope' election symbol to the newly formed Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC).

The ISF had moved the high court claiming that the 'envelope' symbol, with which it contested the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2026 assembly elections, was reassigned to the DTC despite its objection.

Justice Krishna Rao pronounced in court that the petition by the ISF is dismissed.

The EC had recently allotted the Nawsad Siddiqui-led ISF the 'almirah' symbol instead of the 'envelope' symbol.

Questioning whether it was a reasonable exercise of powers by the poll body, the ISF had prayed that the ‘envelope’ symbol be frozen by the EC.

The EC stated that the ISF is a registered but not recognised political party, and as such, it does not have the right to hold a symbol, unlike the BJP or the Congress.

The poll body's lawyer said during the arguments in court that the ‘envelope’ symbol was allotted to the ISF for use in only two elections.

(With inputs from PTI)