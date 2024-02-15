Critically endangered turtle species sighted in Cauvery

CHENNAI: In a major breakthrough, a healthy breeding population of 31 individuals of elusive Leith’s soft-shell turtle (Nilssonia leithii), which is a critically endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, were found in Cauvery river between Mekedatu and Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu.

These are large freshwater turtle species endemic to peninsular India. So far, only sporadic sightings of this species was recorded in parts of the Thungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Bhavani, Godavari, Krishna, Chalakkudy, Cauvery, and Moyar Rivers.

For the first time, a pilot study was done to estimate their population, in Tamil Nadu, by a group of researchers. The study results were presented at the 3rd annual research conference at Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation on Thursday.