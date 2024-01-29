'Surprise in the skies': Tamil Nadu CM meets tennis legend Novak Djokovic on flight to Spain

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official visit to Spain, met tennis legend Novak Djokovic mid-air en route to the country.

He then took to X (Twitter) on Monday and posted a picture of him with Djokovic captioning it as, "Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole enroute to #Spain!"

Stalin had embarked on the eight-day trip to Spain on Saturday.

Addressing reporters before departure at the Chennai airport on January 27, the Chief Minister said that his visit to Spain is part of his government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

He added that he will be holding investment conferences with companies in Spain to showcase the potential of investment in the state.