'Surprise in the skies': Tamil Nadu CM meets tennis legend Novak Djokovic on flight to Spain

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official visit to Spain, met tennis legend Novak Djokovic mid-air en route to the country.
He then took to X (Twitter) on Monday and posted a picture of him with Djokovic captioning it as, "Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole enroute to #Spain!"
Stalin had embarked on the eight-day trip to Spain on Saturday.
Addressing reporters before departure at the Chennai airport on January 27, the Chief Minister said that his visit to Spain is part of his government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.
He added that he will be holding investment conferences with companies in Spain to showcase the potential of investment in the state.
Stalin also said that he would be holding discussions with some of the largest industrial companies, including ROCA and Gestamp, and the investment organisation Invest in Spain, to get them to invest in Tamil Nadu.
"I am going to highlight the opportunities and youth resources in Tamil Nadu and attract investments," he said in another post.
Stalin was received by Ambassador of India to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik when he landed there.
This is his first tour of Europe after he took over as Chief Minister.
Djokovic recently lost the Australian Open semi-final to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. In the four-set match, Djokovic lost 1-6, 2-6, 7(8)-6(6), 3-6.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion was the top seed and one of the favourites to win the tournament.