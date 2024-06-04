INDIA bloc leads in 37 of 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu at 11 am; Annamalai trails, Vijayakanth's son leads

CHENNAI: Early trends in Tamil Nadu showed that the INDIA bloc, led by the DMK in the state was leading in 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In keenly-watched constituency of Coimbatore, BJP state president K Annamalai was trailing behind the DMK candidate by more than 3,000 votes.

Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK, which is part of the BJP-led NDA, was ahead in Dharmapuri with a comfortable lead of over 16,000 votes.

Late actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth's son Vijaya Prabhakaran of DMDK, part of the AIADMK-led alliance, was leading in Virudhunagar by a little over 2,000 votes.

The AIADMK began with a thin lead in Kallakurichi and Namakkal earlier, but the trend then reversed with the DMK leading in these two constituencies by over 6,000 and 4,000 votes respectively.