Madras HC refuses to order judicial probe into alleged custodial violence against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to order a judicial probe into the alleged custodial violence against jailed YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, saying that a similar probe has already been conducted by the district legal services authority (DLSA) at the instance of the judicial magistrate court.

A division bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi, however, directed the top authorities of the Tamil Nadu Prisons department to consider the representation seeking the transfer of the prisoner from the Coimbatore Central Prison within two weeks.

Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore city police on May 4, 2024 on the charges of denigrating women police officers in an interview to a YouTube channel. He was later slapped with another case for alleged possession of ganja.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan, appearing for the petitioner, said, “Shankar is still apprehending threat to his life.” He pressed for the court to order transferring the YouTuber from the Coimbatore Central Prison to some other prison.