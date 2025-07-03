AI can transform businesses, but beware of the pitfalls

Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) immensely help organisations enhance their decision-making process, but they also come up with newer and more complex risks in the form of AI-powered cyber attacks and unethical deployment of AI. According to a latest Accenture report, 92% of the country’s organisations "are not adequately prepared to secure their AI-driven future”. It further states that 81% of Indian companies are in the ‘exposed zone’, indicating they lack a cohesive cybersecurity strategy and the necessary technical capabilities. Only 19% of these have the essential data and AI security practices needed to protect critical business models, data pipelines and cloud infrastructure. “In India’s fast-evolving digital economy, the AI revolution is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity. As generative AI accelerates innovation, it also amplifies risks—making cyber resilience a strategic priority, not (just) a technical afterthought.