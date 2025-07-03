Dell, Alienware launch high-end flagship gaming desktop

Dell Technologies and Alienware have launched two new Alienware desktops, the Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora in India. While the Alienware Area51 is the new flagship AI PC representing the pinnacle of gaming, the Alienware Aurora caters to a variety of gamer personas, featuring a purpose-built design that exudes premium quality and adaptability across diverse scenarios. Both desktops can be configured up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 K series CPUs and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, said Dell. Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, consumer and small business, Dell Technologies India said, “The demand for aspirational gaming machines is surging, as gamers continue to push boundaries like never before.” Atul Mehta, Senior Director and General Manager, India consumer channel, Dell Technologies, said: “Alienware Area-51 and Aurora desktops reflect Alienware’s iconic design language, offer exceptional thermal performance, groundbreaking architecture and support for the most demanding Intel Ultra CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs. Dedicated AI accelerators provide intelligent performance across gaming, creation and streaming apps where AI capabilities are possible.