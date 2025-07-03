Indian Railways launches RailOne app

All services in one app

RailOne integrates the features of multiple existing apps like: IRCTC Rail Connect, UTSonMobile, NTES, Rail Madad and Food on Track. Passengers would now be able access services such as ticket booking (both reserved and unreserved), live train tracking, PNR status updates, grievance redressal, food delivery to your seat, porter booking, coach position finder, taxi services and refund management—all from one app. While the IRCTC will continue to manage reserved ticket bookings, it has authorized RailOne to offer bookings for both reserved and unreserved tickets. Users with existing IRCTC or UTS accounts can log in directly into the RailOne app using the existing credentials, saving time and effort.

One of the app’s most useful features is ‘Live Train Tracking’, which shows real-time location of trains, platform numbers and any expected delays. Additionally introduced is ‘RWallet’, the Indian Railways’ digital payments system. Users booking unreserved tickets using R-Wallet can receive a 3% discount. Payments are made more secure through biometric authentication or mPIN. The application also keeps track of your booking history, and helps manage refunds for cancellations or missed trains. This makes the entire travel experience smoother and more organised. The launch of the RailOne app comes ahead of a major upgrade to the Passenger Reservation System, scheduled to be unveiled in December 2025. The new system will handle more traffic, offer more options and improve access for all passengers.