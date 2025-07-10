Major smartphone launches in July

July has been a busy month for mobile companies launching new devices. From Samsung and OnePlus to Oppo and emerging brands, many have unveiled their latest offerings to test the Indian market. In this article, we’ve rounded up all the devices that have been launched or are set to launch this month to help you make an informed choice.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 Series
Samsung has unveiled its new foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—at an event in New York. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slimmer, weighing just 215 grams. It features a large 8-inch inner display, a 6.5-inch cover screen, and runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The phone includes a 200MP triple rear camera and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a larger 4.1-inch cover screen, a 6.9-inch main display, and is powered by the Exynos 2500 chip. Prices in India start at ₹1,74,999 for the Fold 7, ₹1,09,999 for the Flip 7, and ₹89,999 for the Flip 7 FE. Pre-orders begin July 9, and sales start from July 25.
OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus launched three new products in India on July 8, 2025—the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Buds 4. The OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits brightness. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass 7i and has an IP65 rating. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It includes a 6,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 50MP front camera, a 50MP Sony main sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The Nord 5 starts at ₹31,999 and is available from July 9 in Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice.
AI+ Smartphone
Former Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has launched the Ai+ Smartphone in India through his new venture, NxtQuantum. Marketed as the first fully India-made and India-authored smartphone, the Ai+ runs on NxtQuantum OS — the country’s first sovereign mobile operating system. Prices start at ₹4,499, with flash sales scheduled on Flipkart for July 12 and 13. Launch offers include Axis Bank card discounts and exchange deals.
Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro
Oppo has launched the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro in India, starting at ₹37,999 for the Reno 14 (8GB+256GB) and ₹49,999 for the Reno 14 Pro (12GB+256GB). The top-end 512GB Pro variant is priced at ₹54,999. The Reno 14 sports a 6.59-inch OLED display, while the Pro has a 6.83-inch screen—both offering 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 14 has a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Pro features four 50MP sensors, including a periscope telephoto and ultra-wide camera, with a 50MP front sensor on both phones. Both run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and offer advanced AI camera tools like AI Perfect Shot and AI Editor 2.0.
Nothing Phone (3)
Nothing has launched its first true flagship—the Phone (3)—bringing a distinctive transparent design with functional techno-industrial patterns. It has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1260 x 2800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 4500 nits. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the Phone (3) comes with 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 114° FoV, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera is also 50MP.. In India, it is priced at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM model and ₹89,999 for the 16GB variant.
Vivo’s Upcoming Launch
Vivo has confirmed it will launch two new smartphones in India on July 14—the Vivo X Fold 5 and the Vivo X200 FE. More details are expected soon.