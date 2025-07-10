Major smartphone launches in July

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 Series

Samsung has unveiled its new foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—at an event in New York. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slimmer, weighing just 215 grams. It features a large 8-inch inner display, a 6.5-inch cover screen, and runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The phone includes a 200MP triple rear camera and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a larger 4.1-inch cover screen, a 6.9-inch main display, and is powered by the Exynos 2500 chip. Prices in India start at ₹1,74,999 for the Fold 7, ₹1,09,999 for the Flip 7, and ₹89,999 for the Flip 7 FE. Pre-orders begin July 9, and sales start from July 25.