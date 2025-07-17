Google launches AI Mode in search across India

Use text, voice, or photos

Since voice and visual searches are very popular in India, AI Mode supports questions through text, voice or images. You can simply tap the microphone icon to speak your question—ideal for long queries or when you’re on the move. You can also snap or upload photos using Google Lens to ask detailed questions about what you see. For example, if you receive a new plant and want care advice, just take a photo and ask AI Mode: “What’s this plant? How do I repot it and care for it?” AI Mode will identify the plant and provide step-by-step guidance along with helpful links. You can then follow up with questions like, “Where should I place it at home for best growth?”

Helping you explore the best of the web

AI Mode helps users find exactly what they’re looking for, including the subtle details, by displaying relevant web content in various formats. This creates new opportunities to discover useful information online. The system is built on Google’s quality and ranking standards and uses new techniques to improve accuracy. When AI Mode is unsure, it will show standard search results instead. As an earlystage AI product, it may not always be perfect, but Google is committed to continuous improvement. Launching AI Mode as an experiment in Labs allows Google to gather user feedback and make the experience better over time.