Limited trust and knowledge impede adoption of agentic AI

Although organisations are are now focusing on agentic AI, limited trust and knowledge impede its adoption as the share of firms expressing trust in fully autonomous AI agents has declined from 43 percent to 27 percent in the past year. According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report titled Rise of agentic AI:

How trust is the key to human-AI collaboration, trust and human oversight are critical factors in realising the potential of agentic AI and that the gap between intent and readiness is now one of the biggest barriers to realising the $450 billion opportunity.

Agentic AI is poised to deliver up to $450 billion in economic value by 2028, but despite this, only 2 percent of organisations have fully scaled deployment. Nearly two in five executives believe that the risks of implementing AI agents may outweigh the benefits, and only half of organisations report possessing adequate knowledge and understanding of AI agents and their capabilities.

Also, most of the organisations prefer to use already available agents within enterprise solutions and prefer to partner with solutions providers such as SAP, Salesforce, among others, and system integrators and use in-built agents.