Limited trust and knowledge impede adoption of agentic AI

Although organisations are are now focusing on agentic AI, limited trust and knowledge impede its adoption as the share of firms expressing trust in fully autonomous AI agents has declined from 43 percent to 27 percent in the past year. According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report titled Rise of agentic AI:
How trust is the key to human-AI collaboration, trust and human oversight are critical factors in realising the potential of agentic AI and that the gap between intent and readiness is now one of the biggest barriers to realising the $450 billion opportunity.
Agentic AI is poised to deliver up to $450 billion in economic value by 2028, but despite this, only 2 percent of organisations have fully scaled deployment. Nearly two in five executives believe that the risks of implementing AI agents may outweigh the benefits, and only half of organisations report possessing adequate knowledge and understanding of AI agents and their capabilities.
Also, most of the organisations prefer to use already available agents within enterprise solutions and prefer to partner with solutions providers such as SAP, Salesforce, among others, and system integrators and use in-built agents.
Explaining that human involvement in processes handled by AI agents can deliver greater benefits, the research says there has been a 53 percent increase in creativity among employees.
The Capgemini Research Institute conducted a global survey of 1,500 executives at organisations each with more than $1 billion in annual revenue across 14 countries. Organisations operate across 13 sectors and all have started to explore agentic AI.
The report also says that in the near term, AI agents are expected to see the most extensive adoption in customer service, IT and sales; expanding into operations, R&D and marketing over the next three years. However, most deployments remain at early stages of autonomy with only 15 percent of all business processes operating at semi-autonomous to fully autonomous levels in a year. While this is expected to rise to 25 percent by 2028, most agents today function as assistants or copilots, supporting routine tasks rather than independently managing complex workflows.