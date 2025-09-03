ChatGPT to get parental controls after teen's death

PARIS: American artificial intelligence firm OpenAI said Tuesday it would add parental controls to its chatbot ChatGPT, a week after an American couple said the system encouraged their teenaged son to kill himself.

"Within the next month, parents will be able to... link their account with their teen's account" and "control how ChatGPT responds to their teen with age-appropriate model behavior rules", the generative AI company said in a blog post.

Parents will also receive notifications from ChatGPT "when the system detects their teen is in a moment of acute distress", OpenAI added.

Matthew and Maria Raine argue in a lawsuit filed last week in a California state court that ChatGPT cultivated an intimate relationship with their son Adam over several months in 2024 and 2025 before he took his own life.

The lawsuit alleges that in their final conversation on April 11, 2025, ChatGPT helped 16-year-old Adam steal vodka from his parents and provided technical analysis of a noose he had tied, confirming it "could potentially suspend a human".

Adam was found dead hours later, having used the same method.