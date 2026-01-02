Our focus is to raise the performance bar & overall experience: iQOO CEO

In an interview with TNIE, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya shared that the company listens closely to its community, learns from real-world usage, and continuously refines its products to stay aligned with evolving consumer expectations. In 2026, its approach is to offer a well-balanced portfolio serving everyone, from those seeking flagship-level experiences to users who want dependable, high-performance smartphones at accessible price points. Rather than chasing a single segment, the focus is on consistently raising the bar on performance and overall experience across the iQOO lineup.

How has 2025 been for iQOO so far?

It has been a strong and encouraging year for iQOO. We have seen consistent momentum across our portfolio, driven by a growing community of users who value high performance, reliability, and a smooth smartphone experience. Our core remains performance-first Gen Z users and young professionals. At the same time, our portfolio is built to serve every segment—from flagship devices for enthusiasts to smart, value-driven mid-range smartphones and entry-level devices —without ever compromising on performance or long-term reliability. This balanced approach has helped drive healthy growth overall.

Do you see AI becoming the main growth driver for the smartphone industry in 2026?

AI will definitely be one of the key growth drivers, but not as a standalone feature. In 2026, AI will succeed when it meaningfully enhances real-world smartphone experiences - whether that’s performance optimisation, smarter power management, or more intuitive everyday usage.

For iQOO, AI is about enabling faster, efficient, and more responsive smartphones, rather than adding features for the sake of it.

Do you think consumers will value AI features more than design and camera upgrades?

We don’t see this as an either-or choice. Consumers today expect a holistic smartphone experience. While AI-driven intelligence will increasingly influence how smoothly a device performs, design and camera capabilities will remain essential decision factors. At iQOO, our approach is to integrate AI in a way that supports performance and usability, while continuing to deliver on strong design language and reliable camera performance.

How do you see iQOO’s smartphone portfolio in India evolving in 2026?

In 2026, iQOO’s portfolio in India will continue to be anchored in our performance-first, user-centric philosophy. We are sharpening our focus on young, tech-savvy white-collar professionals who rely on their smartphones for speed, endurance, and consistency—every single day. You will see sharper differentiation across segments, deeper performance tuning, and more intelligent software experiences, thoughtfully tailored for Indian usage patterns.

Which segment will be iQOO’s main focus going ahead—premium, mid-range, or entry-level?

Going ahead, iQOO will stay firmly focused on delivering performance-first, user-centric smartphones across segments. We listen closely to our community, learn from real-world usage, and continuously refine our products to stay aligned with how consumer expectations are evolving.

Our approach is to offer a well-balanced portfolio serving everyone from those seeking flagship-level experiences to users who want dependable, high-performance smartphones at accessible price points. Rather than chasing a single segment, our focus is on consistently raising the bar on performance and overall experience across the iQOO lineup.