Top smartphone launches expected in India in 2026

Every year, smartphone makers launch new devices across different price segments to meet the needs of various users. In 2026, leading smartphone brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are expected to launch a wide range of smartphones in India, including premium flagships, foldable phones, ultra-thin designs, and devices with significant AI integration.

Companies update these devices annually by improving their design, enhancing performance, upgrading cameras, or adding new AI-based features. In this article, we take a look at the major smartphone launches expected in India in early to mid-2026.

Samsung

Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. It is one of the few non-Chinese brands that compete strongly with both Chinese manufacturers and US-based Apple. Samsung has a wide product range, from budget phones to ultra-premium flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung’s main flagship launch for 2026 is expected to be the Galaxy S26 series. This lineup will likely include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones are expected to launch early in the year. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature high-quality AMOLED displays, powerful flagship processors, and major camera upgrades. The Ultra variant, in particular, may see significant improvements in photography and videography. Samsung is also expected to continue offering advanced S-Pen support on the Ultra model. AI-powered features under Samsung’s “Galaxy AI” branding are expected to play a major role in this series.

Samsung Foldable Phones

Samsung is also a leader in foldable smartphone technology. In 2026, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. According to rumours, Samsung will focus on making these foldable devices more durable and lightweight. Improvements in the hinge design may help reduce the visible screen crease further. These phones are expected to be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 series processor, offering top-level performance.

Camera hardware and software improvements are also expected, supported by Galaxy AI features for better photos and videos. The phones will likely run on Android 16 with the latest version of Samsung’s One UI.

Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a Galaxy Z TriFold device. This could be a groundbreaking product with a new form factor. The device is expected to fold twice, offering a much larger screen when fully opened—almost like a tablet. If launched, it could change how foldable phones are used.

Apple iPhone 18 series

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in 2026. The lineup will likely include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. These models are expected to bring a major design change. Apple may remove the Dynamic Island and introduce a punch-hole front camera along with under-display Face ID sensors. This would result in a cleaner and more immersive display.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, built using an advanced 2nm manufacturing process. This chip is expected to deliver high performance while efficiently handling AI-based tasks. Apple may also introduce a new heat-forged aluminum unibody design to improve heat management. However, this could make the Pro Max model slightly heavier. Apple is also expected to launch its first foldable iPhone around the same time, marking its entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Google Pixel

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series in 2026. The lineup may include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The launch is expected around August or September 2026.

These phones are likely to be powered by the new Google Tensor G6 chip, which is said to be built on a 2nm process. This should offer better performance, improved battery efficiency, and stronger AI capabilities. Google is expected to focus heavily on on-device AI features. Rumored features include advanced video enhancement using generative machine learning and voice-based photo editing tools such as “Speak-to-Tweak.” As usual, the Pixel series is expected to offer one of the best smartphone camera experiences.

Oppo

Oppo’s Find series represents the brand’s most premium smartphones. In 2026, Oppo is expected to launch two major devices in this lineup.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in March 2026 and will be positioned as an ultra-premium flagship. The phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

The camera system is expected to be a major highlight. It may feature a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main camera, a 200MP mid-telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. This setup is expected to deliver top-level photography and videography performance.

Oppo Find N6

The Oppo Find N6 is expected to be a next-generation book-style foldable phone, launching around February 2026. It may feature an 8.12-inch inner foldable display and a 6.62-inch outer display. The phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and offer up to 16GB of RAM.

Vivo

Vivo’s X series is its premium smartphone lineup, developed in partnership with ZEISS for advanced camera performance.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2026. It will likely be an ultra-premium flagship designed to compete with the best phones from Samsung, Apple, and others. The phone is expected to feature a quad-camera system co-engineered with ZEISS, including a large main sensor and a high-resolution periscope telephoto lens for long-range zoom. It is expected to use a next-generation flagship processor and include advanced cooling technology.

Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T is expected to launch in India in January. It will act as a refreshed version of X200 series and is expected to offer strong performance and a large battery, though it may sit slightly below the X300 in terms of specifications.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is also expected to have a strong presence in early 2026. The company is likely to launch the Xiaomi 17 series globally, including the highly anticipated Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Following their launch in China in late 2025, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are expected to arrive in India between January and March 2026. Xiaomi is also rumored to introduce its first-ever tri-foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix TriFold, which could compete with Samsung’s tri-fold concept.