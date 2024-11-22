Two tribal men killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in Telangana

MULUGU: Two tribal men of the remote Penugolu village in Wazeedu Mandal were killed late on Thursday night, allegedly by Maoists branding them as police informers.

The deceased belonging to Gotti Koya, were identified as U Ramesh, working as Panchayat Secretary, and his brother Arjun, a farmer, and they were residents of the Penugolu village.

According to sources, a total of six CPI Maoists entered Penugolu village. The Maoists divided into two groups, upon reaching Ramesh and Arjun's houses they were dragged out while their family members pleaded that they would leave the village. However, the victims were stabbed to death with knives and axes in front of family members.

The Maoists left them dead in a pool of blood outside of their residence. A letter released by CPI (Maoist) Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee Secretary Shantha was left at the spot.

Upon learning about the incident, the Wazeedu and special police teams rushed to the Penugolu village. The bodies shift to the Eturunagram Community Health Center (CHC) for mortuary.

With the incident, there was a high alert in the agency area in the Mulugu district on Friday. Security has been tightened and combing operations intensified in the Maoist-hit villages of Kannaigudem, Wajedu, Venkatapuram, Eturunagaram, and Mangapeta roads for vehicle checking under the Eturunagaram division in the Mulugu district border areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states on Friday in the wake of Maoists allegedly killing two persons in the name of police informers in Wazeedu.

According to the police, special police teams have already continued the combing operation in agency areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh's borders. They have launched massive vehicle checking operations in the district. The police alerted target persons of politicians, businesspersons, the richest farmers, and revenue officials in the district.