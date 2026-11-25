More than 5.68 lakh and 6.21 lakh applicants have been found eligible for inclusion in the electoral rolls of the poll-bound Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' Constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council, respectively.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy said in a release that 5,68,105 of the 5,99,418 application forms received for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency have been found eligible.

In the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency, 6,21,086 of the 6,70,407 forms received have been found eligible.

The rolls are being prepared afresh (de novo) to fill the regular vacancies that will arise in the Council when sitting members S Vani Devi (Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad) and Teenmar Mallanna (Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda) retire on March 29, 2027.

The draft rolls are open for verification by the public, prospective electors and representatives of political parties at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Designated Officers in all districts under the two constituencies.

Citizens can also check their names and details on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana.

In keeping with Election Commission directions on transparency, soft and hard copies of the draft rolls have been shared with representatives of recognised national and state political parties, the release said.

Because the rolls are being prepared afresh, names from the previous Council rolls have not been carried forward automatically.

Eligible graduates who did not apply earlier, or whose applications were not included in the draft rolls, can still apply, it said.

As per the Election Commission's schedule, Form-18 applications can be submitted during the period for claims and objections, from November 25 to December 10, 2026.

They can also be submitted from the date of final publication of the rolls on December 30 until the last date for filing nominations for the two constituencies.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the election schedule.