Sree Vishnu’s next titled Mrithyunjay; title teaser unveiled

Sree Vishnu recently announced his next rom-com, #Single, and he is already back with another thriller. His next, Mrithunjay, was unveiled on Friday with an intriguing title teaser. The teaser shows a tense landscape of a crime, and Sree Vishnu’s Jay is at the centre of it all. The brief glimpse promises a mind-bending thriller with Vishnu’s character hinting at a grey shade. The teaser ends with a dialogue from Vishnu, “Until I say it’s done, it’s not game over.”

Mrithyunjay is directed by Hussain Sha Kiran. The thriller is backed by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Light Box Media and Picture Perfect Entertainments. The thriller also stars Reba John in the lead role as a police officer.

Mrithyunjay has cinematography by Vidya Sagar, music by Kaala Bhairava, production design by Manisha, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The makers are yet to announce a release date.