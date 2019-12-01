Unnao English teacher fails to read, DM initiates action

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: An English teacher failing to read even a sentence in the English textbook she is supposed to teach students from Class VI to VIII was no less than a shocker for Unnao DM Devendra Pandey, who went for a surprise inspection of a junior high school in Chaura village under Sikandarpur Sarausi.

While interacting with the students and teachers of class VIII, DM Devendra Pandey, accompanied by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey, asked some students to read their English textbook, they fumbled and could not read even a full sentence properly.

The DM then turned to their teacher Rajkumari and asked her to read the chapter. An infuriated and irked DM pulled up the entire staff of the school and asked the BSA to initiate action against the teachers.