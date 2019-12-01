Uttarakhand shrine board row: Priests to march to CM’s house

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Unrest over the formation of a Char Dham shrine board to manage over 50 temples in Uttrakhand grew as priests threatened to protest against the government decision. The board will also manage the four holy shrines — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. In a state cabinet meeting on November 27, the state government has decided to set up the shrine board. Many said a ‘Budhi Shudhi Yagya’ (Yagna to purify mind) will be organised by the priests.

The priests’ association will also to march to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s residence on December 3.

Harish Dimri, general secretary of the priests’ group said, “The government wants to usurp Char Dham and we will not allow it. This is being done to bring the Char Dhams under the direct control of the government. We will march to CM’s residence on December 3 and to the state Assembly on December 4 against the proposal.”

However, Rawat has assured everyone that the new law will not snatch away their rights. “I assure every stakeholder that no one will be deprived of their rightful place and share. We want better management and facilities for everyone, including priests and devotees, visiting the Char Dham,” said the CM.

The Congress has also joined the protesting voices.

At present, the shrines are managed by the Shri Badarinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. The committee comprises a total of 18 members, including the chairman and vice-chairman, which are nominated by the government and are generally legislators. The Zila Parishads of Tehri, Uttarkashi, Pauri and Chamoli districts nominate one member each while the state government nominates 10 more members to the committee.