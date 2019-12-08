Aam Aadmi Party to protest NRC at Jantar Mantar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a campaign against the Centre’s announcement on NRC implementation across the country, claiming that the decision is against the Poorvanchali population settled in other parts of the country.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Union home minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday announced in the Parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented across all states of the country. State BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also on different intervals demanded that the NRC be brought in Delhi, claiming the situation in Delhi was “dangerous”. However, the AAP government has opposed this demand.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that the party will hold a protest on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the BJP-led central government’s plans. “Our Poorvanchali unit headed by Gopal Rai will sit on a protest at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the NRC’s implementation which the government is planning to carry out in the whole country,” said Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP was also part of a meeting of opposition parties that were called to work out on how to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

If the National Register of Citizens is implemented across India, where will people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar residing in different parts of the country for decades go as they would not be able to give proof of residence before 1971, Singh said

Meanwhile, BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha activists on Friday staged a demonstration and filed a police complaint against Sanjay Singh at Parliament Street police station for disrupting the “law and order” situation by issuing “irresponsible and misleading” statements on NRC issue.