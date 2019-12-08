Home The Sunday Standard

Aam Aadmi Party to protest NRC at Jantar Mantar

Centre’s plans to implement NRC is a “conspiracy” against Poorvanchalis,says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Published: 08th December 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students shout slogans against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill during a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday | Arun kumar

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a campaign against the Centre’s announcement on NRC implementation across the country, claiming that the decision is against the Poorvanchali population settled in other parts of the country.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Union home minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday announced in the Parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented across all states of the country. State BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also on different intervals demanded that the NRC be brought in Delhi, claiming the situation in Delhi was “dangerous”. However, the AAP government has opposed this demand.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that the party will hold a protest on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the BJP-led central government’s plans. “Our Poorvanchali unit headed by Gopal Rai will sit on a protest at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the NRC’s implementation which the government is planning to carry out in the whole country,” said Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP was also part of a meeting of opposition parties that were called to work out on how to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

If the National Register of Citizens is implemented across India, where will people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar residing in different parts of the country for decades go as they would not be able to give proof of residence before 1971, Singh said

Meanwhile, BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha activists on Friday staged a demonstration and filed a police complaint against Sanjay Singh at Parliament Street police station for disrupting the “law and order” situation by issuing “irresponsible and misleading” statements on NRC issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jantar Mantar Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp