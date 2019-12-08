Home The Sunday Standard

Congress tears into Centre over economic slump, price rise

NEW DELHI: Led by chief Subhash Chopra, the Delhi Congress on Saturday held a wave of protests across the national capital, venting its ire over the Centre’s alleged failure to arrest the economic slump and the unemployment scenario.

The party also protested against what it called the government inability to mobilise targeted policy initiatives to check poverty, price rise and the sweeping financial distress caused by demonetisation and GST implementation.

The grand old party also came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly paying lip service to residents of unauthorised colonies across the city and dragging their feet on the process of regularisation of these settlements.

Led by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, the party held ‘Aakrosh’ rallies in Hastal, Nangloi and Mundka. People in their thousands massed at the rallies and took a pledge to unseat the BJP and AAP in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the capital, the party said.

Among the other Delhi Congress heavyweights to attend the rally were Mahabal Mishra, Kirti Azad, chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma and Bijender Singh.

Addressing one of the rallies, Chopra claimed that it is the nexus between the AAP and BJP, which is responsible for the runaway rise in the prices of onions and other essential commodities. He said instead of announcing measures to alleviate their concerns, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the AAP are busy indulging in gimmicks in the name of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

