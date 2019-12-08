Pandit Birju Maharaj and his lifelong romance with Kathak

Express News Service By

It is not often that you come across a legend performing on stage. But Delhities have a reason to rejoice. Today, Pandit Birju Maharaj, India’s leading Kathak exponent, is going to perform in the capital city. He is participating in a programme organised by The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) called Diksha. Based on the age-old guru-shishya parampara, it was launched in 2018.

Krishnayan, Katha Raghunath Ki, Shan-e-Avadh, Laya Parikrama, Naad Gunjan, Nritta Keli and Loha are some of his top renditions which have continued to enthrall audience for many years now.

As a fellow of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, he has influenced dancers of every generation. Fittingly, he was one of the foremost masters who pioneered group compositions. He also experimented and showcased his genius in dance dramas exploring themes like mythology, history and other social subjects.

The acclaimed dancer, who turned 81 on February 4 this year, was born into a family of Kathak artistes from Lucknow, UP. For Maharaj, his guru was his own father. “I was fortunate enough to learn from my father Shri Achhan Maharaj at a tender age. He was determined to carry the tradition of his family and bring to the fore the beauty and richness of this classical dance form.”

Lessons from his guru led him to give his first stage performance at just seven. By the time he turned 13, he was already a teacher at Sangeet Natak Akademi. Now, he runs his own dance school called Kalashram.

Among the numerous other awards such as Kalidas Samman, Yash Bharati and Andhra Ratna, the renowned dancer has been the youngest recipient of Padma Vibhushan Award in dance in 1984. His mastery lies not only in Kathak, but he’s also a vocalist, percussionist, musician, poet, composer, choreographer and painter.

Talking about the series Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of IGNCA, said “The guru-shishya parampara is the most vulnerable tradition. The bond of this tradition can be experienced most in the field of art and culture. Acknowledging this, IGNCA has started this Diksha series in which the renounced Gurus along with their shishyas present their flawless skills. A unique combination to cherish.”

ON: December 8

AT: IGNCA