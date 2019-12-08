Report on Delhi students encouraging, says Manish Sisodia

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: “We are wasting the time of the younger generations if we are unable to help them understand. Their parents have entrusted us with the responsibility to teach them,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday while releasing ‘Mission Buniyaad - A Case Study’ report on Delhi students.

According to the report, substantial improvement was noticed in levels of reading proficiency among students.

It highlighted that there has been a 12 per cent increase in the number of primary grade students who can read a story in Hindi and 15 per cent increase in students of class 6-9th who can read a text involving an advanced level of Hindi.

“I am happy that we identified the problem and started working on the loopholes. Mission Buniyaad was the first step towards admitting this loophole in our education system. We first checked the ground realities in the year 2016,” added the Education Minister of Delhi.

“There has been a 20 per cent increase in primary grade students who could solve division and a 25 per cent increase was noticed for students of class 6-9th. These are substantial gains considering nearly 72 per cent of class 5 children and 56 per cent of class 8 children in India cannot even solve an equation involving division,” said Anil Teotia, Principal, DIET Dilshad Garden, who authored the report cited by the deputy CM.