Typical mithai with edible 24K gold

Mithai has been an intrinsic part of our culture, be it a wedding or any festival, it is one element that can’t be missed.

Published: 08th December 2019 10:27 AM

Khoya’s signature box 16-piece mithai with edible gold vark

Mithai has been an intrinsic part of our culture, be it a wedding or any festival, it is one element that can’t be missed. Adding a new offering to this wide range of Indian mithai, India’s first artisanal mithai brand Khoya in association with the jewellery brand, Art Karat is bringing an exquisite blend of traditional flavours and certified edible gold.

Talking about the genesis of this luxury mithai, Sid Mathur, founder and director, Khoya Mithai, says, “Some time back, we had a client who wanted to create something unusual. He suggested adding glamour to a mithai called Kheer Kadam and so we came up with the idea of gold leaf. While we created it for this particular client, we’ve been toying with the idea of creating gold vark for some time now but didn’t launch it  because the quality of gold leaf in the market is questionable. We then reached out to Art Karat and together we came out with 24K certified pure gold vark.”

This remarkable new box comes in many variants paired with 24K certified pure gold vark. Made with natural and fresh ingredients, this extraordinary offering will be exclusively available on pre-orders and can be customised as per the requirement. “Once the client selects the kind of mithai they want, we get in touch with Art Karat for the gold leaf. Depending on the quantity it takes a day to a week to source the gold leaves. Before coming to us, every single piece is checked for quality in their lab. Once we get it, they are pasted on the mithai.”

Khoya’s collection consists of Pista Longe, Badam Longe, Kesar Khoya Lodoo, Jammu chocolate, Pink motichoor ladoo, Paan Peda to name a few, giving the audience a plethora of options to choose from. This amalgamation of tradition and luxury ensures irresistible flavours that linger on. Talking about how the amalgamation of luxury and tradition changing the trend of mithai, Mathur says, “About 30 to 40 years ago, mithai used to be a product that was low on sugar with quality ingredients which slowly became mass-produced. Today, luxury products have changed the presentation and the quality of ingredients used.
“To a certain extent, when we started three years back, many felt embarrassed at weddings as they wanted to present something premium, that looked and tasted better. We started with our packaging by making a box that would make people inquisitive coupled it with a really good understanding of what quality ingredients are. With no artificial flavouring or colours, we deliver the unerring essence of the traditional recipes of Indian sweets.”

The signature box of 16 piece mithai with edible gold vark comes at a price of Rs 15,000.

