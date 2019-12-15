Housing to be provided to 20 lakh slum dwellers, announces Vijay Goel

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: MP and former Union Minister Vijay Goel organised a meeting of RWAs and NGOs at his residence on Saturday to announce the “jahan jhuggi, wahin makan” scheme, which aims to provide flats to 20 lakh residents of slums. Goel lauded Prime Minister Modi’s decision of vesting ownership rights to 50 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies and said that the scheme is the next step in helping provide housing to residents of slums on their newly claimed land.

Goel at the meeting asked the NGOs and RWAs to explain the scheme to residents of slums, saying that the government will provide them with two-bedroom flats of 30 sq metre, which will include a kitchen, balcony and bathroom. Goel said that surveys in 32 colonies have been completed and that the DDA has started the survey of 160 more colonies.

As soon as these surveys end, Goel said that the construction of these flats for slum dwellers will begin. The DDA is set to appoint a developer for this purpose which will arrange transit accommodation for these people until their flats are constructed. People will need to be in possession of one of 12 government-issued IDs to avail this benefit.