Citizenship Act: ‘Not in my name’ echoes in Delhi air as thousands turn up to protest

Express news service By

NEW DELHI: Scores of protestors from all walks of life gathered in large numbers at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to take part in the 'Not in my name' protest demanding repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented by the Central government.



"The home minister had a very divisive agenda in mind while implementing such a law. It purely looks like a case of vote bank politics. I want to ask, what was the need to bring in such a law? Do we have less problems in India that we are inviting more? Not only Muslims, but every citizen of the country should be peacefully protesting against this bill, as it divides based on religion. India is our home and it will remain so. Our ancestors were from here and our families belong here," said Shehzad Ahmed an auto-parts manufacturer based in Old Delhi area.



ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: People light candles for Sam Stafford in Guwahati; AASU leader meets family

Under heavy police cover, the protestors raised slogans against the controversial Act and demanded that the central government retract it at the earliest.“This law divides on a religious basis, which is against the principles of our constitution, how can we feel proud as a democracy when religion-specific laws are implemented? The international community is against the implementation of the CAA, it should be repealed,” said Sabar Ali, who runs a business in Karol Bagh.

After the protest at Jamia Milia Islamia a day earlier on the same issue got out of control, the police were better prepared to tackle a similar situation. After the Jantar Mantar protest started overflowing with participants, Delhi Metro restricted entry and exit of nearby Janpath metro station for more than an hour.

Entry and exit at Janpath Metro station restricted



Under heavy police cover, the protestors raised slogans against the controversial Act and demanded that the central government retract it at the earliest. After the Jantar Mantar protest started overflowing with participants, Delhi Metro restricted entry and exit of nearby Janpath metro station for more than an hour.