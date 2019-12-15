Home The Sunday Standard

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman turns photographer!

Photography is my passion, says 82-year-old Waheeda Rehman.

Published: 15th December 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Waheeda Rehman is 82 years old is following her passion.

Waheeda Rehman is 82 years old is following her passion.

Photography is my passion. I’ve been using a camera for a long time now. But I took up this art form seriously in 2013 and have been at it since then,” says yesteryear’s actress Waheeda Rehman who is exhibiting her photographs for the first time at Meraki, a group show in Mumbai. Her photographs reveal stunning sand dunes, landscapes and wildlife. The photography grammar in these images indicate that Rehman is drawn towards leading lines and a sense of geometry.  

“Photography has become an addiction and I try to learn as much as I can now, especially with photo tours led by the curator of this exhibition, Himanshuu  Sheth. “It was more like she discovered me,” says Sheth who talks about his association with the actress of classic films such as Pyaasa, Neel Kamal and Guide.

“It’s been Waheedaji’s long-standing desire to learn photography, but unfortunately there was no proper outlet for her to pursue. I was doing a small shoot for her son, Sohail for his furniture brand. He learnt that I conduct photography tours and immediately told me his mother would love to go on a photo safari and learn photography. And it’s been more than six years since then. Our bond gets stronger with each passing trip.”

Waheeda Rehman's photo of Namibia.

The exhibition brings together 23 photography enthusiasts, who travelled to Kutch, Arunachal Pradesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Turkey, Ecuador and Galapagos Islands for the images. Other popular names in this lot are Roop Kumar Rathod, Urvi Piramal, Archana Mariwala, Ramadorai and Smita Parekh.

But Sheth asserts that all the participants are stalwarts and very passionate about otography. “The age group ranges from 11-year-old Ishaan Kumar to 82-year-old Waheedaji. They have all learned and taken guidance from the safari and one another,” says Sheth. The purpose of the show is to help NGOs concerned with wildlife conservation. “Nature is the sole source of our existence and we need to preserve it to preserve ourselves,” says Sheth. 

Till: December 16
At:  Nine Fish Art Gallery, The New Great Eastern Mills, Byculla, Mumbai

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Waheeda Rehman Bollywood
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp