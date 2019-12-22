Home The Sunday Standard

An avant garde dialogue

The All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) has once again paved way for budding artists with their annual awards and exhibition.

Biman B Das, Chairman, AIFACS

The All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) has once again paved way for budding artists with their annual awards and exhibition. This year, in its 92nd edition, the society has brought forth more than 200 artworks including paintings, sculptures, drawings and graphics. Acclaimed artist and chairman of the organisation, Ram V Sutar called the show, “an attempt to create avant-garde dialogue between various regions of the country.”

According to the organisation, the final selection was made from 1,130 entries in painting section, 157 entries in sculptures, 321 entries in drawing section and 222 entries in graphics section by 116 artists received across India.“The primary objective is to foster and develop fine arts in India, and promote their study and appreciation. This is achieved by organising an exhibition of works by new and established artists on an all India basis. Deserving artists are given awards that include a cash prize, a trophy, and a certificate,” Biman B Das, Chairman, AIFACS, said.

According to Das, youth play a vital role in the transformation of society, and visual arts is one of the best mediums to express one’s thoughts. “Through the arts, one can bring forth the burning issues, in society in a sublime way. The combined power of youth and arts can bring change in the society through his powerful medium,” he says.

AIFACS, established in 1928, has been constantly working towards promoting the arts. In the past, art aficionados have engaged with artworks here by modernists such as MF Husain, Satish Gujral, Krishen Khanna and Ram Kumar among others.

Some nominees for the different categories of awards were Manish Vijay Kumar Bobade from Nagpur for his entry My Pet-VI in paintings and Rohan Pawar from Mumbai for his sculpture Home Work-II. Amrita Singh from New Delhi submitted a drawing titled Darkness Visible, and Durgadas Garai from Vadodara submitted Unceasing, a graphic art piece for the competition.
Till: December 25At: AIFACS, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi

