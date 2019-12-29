Home The Sunday Standard

Government to hold workshop on social media outreach

The scale and quality of research, innovations and new studies taking place in IITs, IISERs, IISc among others cannot be seen anywhere else in the world, the minister stressed.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

NEW DELHI:  Union Human Resources Development Ministry has launched a national workshop on social media outreach and communication. Inaugurating workshop on management and best practices, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said sharing of knowledge and information is very important in today’s world. 

“It is the duty of every institution to promote their good work through various media platforms. Social media is a good tool for this purpose and social media champions have a very important role to play in building and maintaining the image of their organisations by highlighting their achievements which have relevance not only for the country but the whole world,” Nishank added.

The scale and quality of research, innovations and new studies taking place in IITs, IISERs, IISc among others cannot be seen anywhere else in the world, the minister stressed.

Nishank added that social media champions will help to ensure improvement in the perception of the institution locally, nationally and globally.

“In QS rankings and other international rankings perception about the institute carries marks and Indian institutions are losing out on that front. The social media champions play a major role in improving perception,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank HRD ministry
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp