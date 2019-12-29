Government to hold workshop on social media outreach

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resources Development Ministry has launched a national workshop on social media outreach and communication. Inaugurating workshop on management and best practices, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said sharing of knowledge and information is very important in today’s world.

“It is the duty of every institution to promote their good work through various media platforms. Social media is a good tool for this purpose and social media champions have a very important role to play in building and maintaining the image of their organisations by highlighting their achievements which have relevance not only for the country but the whole world,” Nishank added.

The scale and quality of research, innovations and new studies taking place in IITs, IISERs, IISc among others cannot be seen anywhere else in the world, the minister stressed.

Nishank added that social media champions will help to ensure improvement in the perception of the institution locally, nationally and globally.

“In QS rankings and other international rankings perception about the institute carries marks and Indian institutions are losing out on that front. The social media champions play a major role in improving perception,” he explained.