Raipur Diary: Energy conservation award for this Chattisgarh based company

Chhattisgarh-based Nalwa Steel and Power Limited has been recognised as the top performer in the energy conservation sponge iron category-2019 by the Union Ministry of Power and Industry.

Raiku inspires residents to clean city 

Raipur Smart City Ltd has launched its favourite mascot Raiku, which is visiting educational institutions and public places to inspire people to work together and ensure that Raipur secures the number one position during the upcoming annual survey on cleanliness and sanitation.

With Raipur Municipal Corporation having worked hard to face Swachh Survekshan 2020 inspection, Raiku is urging residents to turn Raipur into a clean and plastic-free city.

Raiku is also collecting feedback from citizens as it encourages them to download an app intended to offer suggestions or complaints about the resolution.  

Energy Conservation Award

The annual award encourages positive work accomplished in the field of energy conservation. The selection is conducted thorough scrutiny and evaluation.

Nalwa pledged to add new dimensions in energy conservation and also pioneered several technological trends in the Indian Steel Industry.

It has six coal-based kilns wherein sponge iron is being produced. NALWA Steel has planted more than one lakh trees and has also been rated as one of the best environmentally managed companies in its area.

Tribal dance festival held 

A three-day national tribal dance festival began in Raipur from Friday. The festival has mesmerised the audience with its impressive and  colourful performances.

The various dance forms and skills reflecting the cultural diversity of the tribal artists — who came from 23 states and three union territories and six countries — left the spectators in delight. As many as 29 tribal art troupes will be presenting over forty-three styles in four different forms of dance. 

BJP to launch CAA awareness drive

BJP has chalked out a plan to raise awareness across the state on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from January 1.

The opposition will disseminate the details about the newly amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) among the masses.

The door-to-door campaign will continue till January 14.

“This Act is not aimed at taking away anyone’s citizenship. No Muslim community member belonging to India would be affected by CAA,” stated Raman Singh, former CM. 

