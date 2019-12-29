War of words between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

Pronab Mondal By

The unprecedented face-off between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar and the state government has triggered a war of words between the constitutional head of the state and the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders.

The tussle began shortly after Dhankar assumed office on July 30, 2019, and swung into action under his ‘constitutional authority’.

The conflict did not even spare trivial issues like Dhankar’s sitting arrangement in a Durga Puja carnival and a locked gate of the state Assembly which is meant for the governor’s entry.

When Bengal chief minister described the governor as a mouthpiece of the BJP, the constitutional head of the state hit back saying, “No one becomes anyone’s mouthpiece after showing concerns towards poor education, health system and roads.’’

Political science professor of Behala College Dr. Bishnupriya Roy Choudhury found the constitutional deadlock in West Bengal has been quite unprecedented in the recent past.

“India, over the years, has been under a coalition form of political system, where the ruling party in the state has often been at loggerheads with the Centre. Today, West Bengal is facing a constitutional crisis quite on the same lines. With the governor seeking to assert his constitutional position and the state government stating that he is overstepping his jurisdiction, the state is looking at an uncertain future. The state of West Bengal is looking quite troubled and any solution looks farfetched as the make or break 2021 state elections loom in the near horizon,’’ she said.

No entry

For the first time in the history of Jadavpur University, Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, was not allowed to enter the institute’s premises by the employees’ union having allegiance to the ruling party on the day of annual convocation on December 24 and the event was held without his presence.

Expressing his anger, Dhankar alleged the education system in Bengal “has been completely politicised’’ and the DNA of Bengal’s education “is being poisoned’’. A day before, students did not allow him to attend the university’s court meeting accusing him of working at the behest of the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).The ruling party, however, preferred not to give any reaction. Dhankar asked all VCs to meet him on January 13 and the CM to turn up at Raj Bhavan within a fortnight.

First blow

Dhankhar’s first blow came in September when he rushed to the Jadavpur University to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was allegedly locked up at the institute’s campus by a section of Left-leaning students. State education minister Partha Chatterjee described the governor’s university visit “unfortunate’’ and criticised him for turning up at the university without informing the state government.

In a prompt reply, the governor said that he had no option left and there was nothing wrong in his decision to visit the campus to understand the prevailing situation.

Dhankar’s next course of action surprised the state government after he announced to hold meetings with the elected representatives and state government functionaries in Siliguri and arrived in the north Bengal pocket five days after his Jadavpur University visit.

None of the concerned persons, whom the governor wanted to meet, turned up at the meeting venue. Upset with senior government functionaries skipping the meeting, Dhankar reacted saying such “lukewarm stand’’ was a “cause of worry’’ as it “does not fit with the culture of the state’’.

Not a political circus

Reminding the State that he had a constitutional role, the governor said, “I am not in a political circus. This can’t be the kind of reception given to the Governor when he goes to place like Siliguri for the first time.’’

Dhankar faced the same ignorance when he went to North and South 24 Parganas districts to hold administrative meetings. Taking a jibe at the governor for his visit to the districts, Trinamool ministers Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee termed him as a tourist.

Twitter tussle

Since then, the conflict not only continued but also got intensified. Dhankar never missed an opportunity to give his reaction over the issues ranging from triple murder in Murshidabad to bad conditions of roads in rural Bengal using his Twitter handle as a tool.The tussle reached its peak when Dhankar criticised Bengal chief minister for hitting the streets and leading protest marches against CAA.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s motorcade was stopped by protesters at a

gate of Jadavpur University, as he arrived for the annual convocation, in Kolkata on Tuesday (Photo | PTI)

“@MamataOfficial. I am extremely anguished that CM and ministers are to spearhead rally against CAA, law of the land. This is unconstitutional. I call upon CM to desist from this unconstitutional and inflammatory act at this juncture and devote to retrieve the grim situation,’’ Dhankar tweeted on December 16.In a series of tweets, Dhankar said how he was stunned after neither the chief secretary nor the director-general of police came and briefed him over the situation in Bengal during the anti-CAA stir.

The mercury level in Bengal’s politics in the same evening soared up after Bengal chief minister broke her silence and hit back by writing a letter to Dhankar and the governor hit back. “I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticising the State Government and also involving the senior officers of the State…The Constitutional obligation in my view is to support the State Government machinery to maintain peace, harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking the enemies who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity. Please cooperate to maintain peace,’’ she wrote.

Within minutes, a letter from Raj Bhavan landed at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

“I have taken note of your communication with deep pain and anguish and surprised at the WWunwarranted tangential approach you have adopted therein. Your reflections are far from fact situations and would urge you to engage in soul searching….You are fully aware that during my brief period here, I have been heaped indignities, with your Ministers being on rampage with most vituperative language,’’ Dhankar mentioned in his reply.

Policy paralysis

The paralysis generated by the State to control the Universities can be seen from the fact I as Chancellor have no input from the Higher Education Department. A policy paralysis of a critical nature can be seen from the fact that the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Govt. of West Bengal, has not been able to inform either about the programme at Jadavpur University or at the Calcutta University. Both the Universities have indicated that they have sent communications to Principal Secretary, Higher Education Dept, as they are bound by the new rules promulgated by the State Govt. This effort of the State govt to shackle the education system is turning out to be counter-productive.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar responded

to Mamata’s letter requesting her to

‘engage in soul searching’ (Photo | EPS)

Shame on the system

Their mechanism is that even the Chancellor, who happens to be the Governor, communicate with the Vice Chancellors only through the Principal Secretary, Higher Education. This is a shame on the system and Rule of Law. I am sure the State Government will have urgent relook at it.

Political cage

The trend leaves no manner of doubt that the cancellations are remote controlled.

The Universities are in political cage. The recent incidents at the Jadavpur University go to establish a total failure of the University authorities. I could not attend the Court meeting of the Jadavpur University yesterday after being in the campus of the University for two hours. My expected role as Chancellor was not allowed to be performed. Such a situation cannot be countenanced by me either as Chancellor or Constitutional head of the State.

Taking charge

To overcome this slide down and to contain this detrimental impact on the career of students I as Chancellor of the Universities has decided to call a meeting of all the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities where by virtue of being Governor I am Chancellor for a thorough interaction at Raj Bhawan on January 13, 2020, at 11 am.

System held hostage

Today in the interest of students I went to the University to preside over the convocation. A handful of people held the system hostage with all concerned in the State Government and University being in passive mode. Difficult to repel the thought that all this was being orchestrated with the support of the University and Government. After being on the campus today for over an hour I returned as the Vice Chancellor had in defiance of my directive conducted convocation. The strategy to compromise the position of Chancellor is unfortunate and counterproductive.

Dialogue needed

I am also drawing the attention of the State Government by writing to the Hon’ble Chief Minister that she cannot afford to be in non-functional mode at such dangerous developments in the temples of education. She needs to engage in her role as executive head. The designed confrontation with the Chancellor is not at all in the interest of the education or State. As Governor I request her to discuss the issue with me after being fully updated about the incidents and would greatly appreciate if she can make it convenient for this in the coming fortnight.