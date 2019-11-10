Home The Sunday Standard

A musical tribute in memory of a Martyr 

Debontina, will pay homage to Sudeshna Sinha, who died trying to gain recognition for the language Bishnupriya Manipuri.

Published: 10th November 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Debontina Sinha

Debontina Sinha

NEW DELHI: Advocate Debontina Sinha was in the sixth-standard when there was a huge ‘andolan’ (movement) in her state, Assam, for the recognition of the language of their community, Bishnupriya Manipuri.

Her parents explained to her what was going on around them and what stayed with her was the sacrifice made by a woman martyr, who was killed by police fire during the protests. The martyr’s name was Sudeshna Sinha.

Sudeshna Sinha who took part in the Bishnupriya Manipuri Bhasa Andolon 501 hours rail blocking movement, demanded the recognition of Bishnupriya Manipuri language along with other protestors. She was eventually killed while fighting for the cause, on March 16, 1996.

“There was a huge andolan all over the district of Karimganj and Silchar.  My parents had told me about it and I vividly remember what all had happened. I swell in pride to say that her sacrifices and love for the people regarding an unflinching resolve to fight for the recognition of her language, ‘Bishnupriya Manipuri’, is unforgettable in the history of the northeast,” said Debontina. 

“She hailed from Patharkandi village in Assam, and embarked on a selfless journey on March 16, 1996, to partake in Bhasa Andolan, only to fall victim to police firing at Kalkalighat railway station,” she explained.

Sinha (35), a lawyer by profession, is looking to pay homage to Sudeshna Sinha through a song that has been written by her mother Padmaja Sinha, who is a well-known artist and poet of the Barak Valley.

“I want people from other communities to be aware of who she is as well,” Debontina said.

Known as Doll Sinha in the music fraternity, Debontina opted for music as the medium as she herself is an artiste. 

“I always wanted to pay her tribute and music is the best way to do so.”

The song came into fruition with the contributions of composer Dilip Sinha of Assam and director Mithun Eshwar, who hails from Kerala. The title of the song is “Jug ahaan poth”, which means – “It is a path of ages”. 

“Tor thoi katkora, ema tharor punno bedi khoyat, Onor boli washakor, ridi chira chikari, Rokot jogan sruto srinigo, Jug ahan poth laloya ti akhkhula...”These lines in Bishnupriya Manipuri describe her struggles.Dilip Sinha, who hails from the same community, said that after the sacrifices made by Sudeshna Sinha, the language “gradually” gained some recognition.  The video directed by Prabhu, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, shot the video in the city itself.

It will feature Rajesh Ponnath, a differently-abled artist from Chennai, who will be painting Sudeshna’s portrait in the video.  Ponnath, who didn’t know about Sudeshna, before he started working on the video, said: “I read about her online and was inspired that a woman in that age came ahead to take the lead of a significant language struggle. It is a very big deal.”

"She is a martyr among the people of the northeast. People pay their respects to her every year on March 16. As I said, she is a brave spirit that inspires every Bishnupriya Manipuri,” Debontina stressed.

Fighting for a cause

Martyr Sudeshna Sinha took part in Bishnupriya Manipuri Bhasa Andolon 501 hours rail blocking for the demand of recognition of the Bishnupriya Manipuri language and was eventually killed on March 16, 1996, as police opened fire. 

The language of her community was later recognised in Assam and Tripura. It is yet to be recognised nationally. 

Supreme Court Advocate Debontina Sinha, who hails from Silchar, is paying a musical tribute to Sudeshna Sinha in collaboration with artists from Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Debontina Sinha Bishnupriya Manipuri Sudeshna Sinha
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
Ayodhya after Verdict: Devotees gather at river Saryu for special aarti
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp